Controversy Surrounds Kerala's Late Adoption of PM SHRI School Scheme

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi critiques Kerala's belated decision to adopt the PM SHRI School scheme but acknowledges the move as a positive step forward. Signed just days ago, the scheme is expected to upgrade the infrastructure of the state's schools, many of which are reportedly in desperate need of improvement.

Gopi emphasized the importance of prioritizing children's needs over political agendas. He addressed concerns raised by the Communist Party of India (CPI), which opposes the initiative, and urged that the children, who bear no political affiliations, should not be deprived of the scheme's benefits.

The decision to implement the scheme has caused a stir within Kerala's political landscape. Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty defended the move as strategic for obtaining central funds without compromising state educational policies, counteracting the CPI's claims of being excluded from the decision-making process. Meanwhile, opposition parties highlighted internal rifts within the ruling Left Democratic Front.