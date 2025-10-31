West Bengal Sets Benchmark with First Semester-Based Higher Secondary Exams

Left Menu

West Bengal successfully conducted and declared the results of its Higher Secondary Council third semester examinations with a 93.72% pass rate. This pioneering semester-based approach saw South 24 Parganas leading with 96.72% success. Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan Jana and Pritam Ballav topped the exams with 98.97% each.

Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:45 IST
West Bengal has announced the results of its groundbreaking Higher Secondary Council third semester examinations, achieving an impressive pass rate of 93.72%. This pioneering semester-based approach marks a national first, aligning with the new state education policy, as reveled by council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya during a press briefing.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Education Minister Bratya Basu extended their congratulations to successful students and encouraged those who fell short to strive harder. South 24 Parganas led the success chart, boasting a 96.72% pass rate. Among the top performers, Aditya Narayan Jana and Pritam Ballav, both from Purulia Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith, secured the first rank with a stunning 98.97% each.

The semester system, divided into third and fourth semesters, introduced OMR sheets and additional security measures for exam integrity. The second semester will follow in February 2026. Despite a few setbacks, such as examination cancellations for misconduct, the initiative promises a brighter academic future for West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

