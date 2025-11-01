Revival of Kewal's Primary School Brings Joy to Community

In an important development, the government primary school in Kewal has reopened after being closed for over 20 years. Originally shut in 2000 due to a land dispute, the building was under lock and key by the landowner, forcing students to study in cramped rented spaces.

Prompted by Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, Chief Education Officer Mohammad Hafeez visited the site to resolve the long-standing issue. After consultations with stakeholders, the matter was settled amicably, allowing students to return to their original school premises.

The reopening has been met with widespread relief and joy in the local community. Residents of Kewal have expressed their gratitude to the district administration for ensuring their children have access to education close to home.