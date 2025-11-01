Left Menu

Revival of Kewal's Primary School Brings Joy to Community

The long-closed primary school in Kewal has reopened after two decades. The school, closed due to a land dispute, was resolved thanks to Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma's intervention. Students have returned to the revamped facility, bringing relief and joy to the local community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-11-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 13:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an important development, the government primary school in Kewal has reopened after being closed for over 20 years. Originally shut in 2000 due to a land dispute, the building was under lock and key by the landowner, forcing students to study in cramped rented spaces.

Prompted by Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, Chief Education Officer Mohammad Hafeez visited the site to resolve the long-standing issue. After consultations with stakeholders, the matter was settled amicably, allowing students to return to their original school premises.

The reopening has been met with widespread relief and joy in the local community. Residents of Kewal have expressed their gratitude to the district administration for ensuring their children have access to education close to home.

