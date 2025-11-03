Left Menu

NTA Clarifies: No Calculators Allowed in JEE-Main Despite Typo

The National Testing Agency clarified that calculators are not permitted in the JEE-Main exam, correcting an earlier typo in the 2026 information bulletin. The error, implying the use of onscreen calculators, has been corrected. The first exam edition is scheduled for January 21-30, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:00 IST
NTA Clarifies: No Calculators Allowed in JEE-Main Despite Typo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent clarification, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that calculators will not be allowed in the JEE-Main engineering entrance exam, despite a previous misprint.

The information bulletin for JEE-Main 2026 initially indicated the availability of an onscreen standard calculator during the Computer-Based Test (CBT), which officials now affirm is incorrect.

The NTA has since corrected the mistake and urged candidates to download the revised bulletin, emphasizing their regret for the typographic error. The first JEE-Main exam for 2026 is slated for January 21-30, with a second round from April 1-10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025