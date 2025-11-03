NTA Clarifies: No Calculators Allowed in JEE-Main Despite Typo

In a recent clarification, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that calculators will not be allowed in the JEE-Main engineering entrance exam, despite a previous misprint.

The information bulletin for JEE-Main 2026 initially indicated the availability of an onscreen standard calculator during the Computer-Based Test (CBT), which officials now affirm is incorrect.

The NTA has since corrected the mistake and urged candidates to download the revised bulletin, emphasizing their regret for the typographic error. The first JEE-Main exam for 2026 is slated for January 21-30, with a second round from April 1-10.

(With inputs from agencies.)