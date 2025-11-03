High Court Upholds Graduation as Mandatory for Teacher Training

The Allahabad High Court has reaffirmed the necessity for aspiring assistant teachers in junior high schools to possess a university-granted graduation degree alongside a state or NCTE-recognized teacher training course.

This decision overturned a previous ruling by a single judge which had invalidated the government's requirement, challenged by Yashank Khandelwal and others.

Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra emphasized that the criteria reflect longstanding policy to recognize graduates as appropriate teacher candidates, supporting the regulatory framework in place since 1981.

