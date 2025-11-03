High Court Upholds Graduation as Mandatory for Teacher Training
The Allahabad High Court affirmed a government order requiring that applicants for junior high school assistant teachers must hold a university-recognized graduation degree and complete state-approved teacher training. The decision reversed a single judge's ruling that had quashed the requirement, aiming to align teacher qualifications with existing rules.
The Allahabad High Court has reaffirmed the necessity for aspiring assistant teachers in junior high schools to possess a university-granted graduation degree alongside a state or NCTE-recognized teacher training course.
This decision overturned a previous ruling by a single judge which had invalidated the government's requirement, challenged by Yashank Khandelwal and others.
Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra emphasized that the criteria reflect longstanding policy to recognize graduates as appropriate teacher candidates, supporting the regulatory framework in place since 1981.
