Left Menu

High Court Upholds Graduation as Mandatory for Teacher Training

The Allahabad High Court affirmed a government order requiring that applicants for junior high school assistant teachers must hold a university-recognized graduation degree and complete state-approved teacher training. The decision reversed a single judge's ruling that had quashed the requirement, aiming to align teacher qualifications with existing rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:24 IST
High Court Upholds Graduation as Mandatory for Teacher Training
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has reaffirmed the necessity for aspiring assistant teachers in junior high schools to possess a university-granted graduation degree alongside a state or NCTE-recognized teacher training course.

This decision overturned a previous ruling by a single judge which had invalidated the government's requirement, challenged by Yashank Khandelwal and others.

Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra emphasized that the criteria reflect longstanding policy to recognize graduates as appropriate teacher candidates, supporting the regulatory framework in place since 1981.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025