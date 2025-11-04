Left Menu

Empowering Future Mumbaikars: BMC Schools to Integrate SEEK Programme

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will introduce the Social Emotional and Ecological Knowledge (SEEK) programme in its schools, collaborating with Rangeet, a social enterprise, to enhance life skills and wellbeing. This initiative aims to equip over 3 lakh students with empathy, critical thinking, and digital citizenship skills for a future-ready Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to launch the Social Emotional and Ecological Knowledge (SEEK) programme in civic-run schools, partnering with social enterprise Rangeet. This initiative aims to enhance the life skills and wellbeing of more than 3 lakh students across over 1,100 BMC schools in Mumbai.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education), Dr Prachi Jambhekar, emphasized the importance of developing future-ready skills such as empathy and digital citizenship through Rangeet's SEEK curriculum. This aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and National Curriculum Framework 2023.

Supported by Nirlon Ltd, Pratham, and ILF, the programme is expected to benefit over 28,000 students by 2025. Rangeet CEO Simran Mulchandani expressed gratitude for the collaboration, highlighting the importance of empowering children with awareness of themselves, others, and the planet.

