Empowering Future Mumbaikars: BMC Schools to Integrate SEEK Programme

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to launch the Social Emotional and Ecological Knowledge (SEEK) programme in civic-run schools, partnering with social enterprise Rangeet. This initiative aims to enhance the life skills and wellbeing of more than 3 lakh students across over 1,100 BMC schools in Mumbai.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education), Dr Prachi Jambhekar, emphasized the importance of developing future-ready skills such as empathy and digital citizenship through Rangeet's SEEK curriculum. This aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and National Curriculum Framework 2023.

Supported by Nirlon Ltd, Pratham, and ILF, the programme is expected to benefit over 28,000 students by 2025. Rangeet CEO Simran Mulchandani expressed gratitude for the collaboration, highlighting the importance of empowering children with awareness of themselves, others, and the planet.