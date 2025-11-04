Pharmacy Students Demand Examination Relaxation at HIMTU

In a show of solidarity, pharmacy students from Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HIMTU) have staged a sit-in to push for examination policy changes. They argue that current rules unfairly punish those with backlogs.

Protesters, including Nitesh Kumar, have voiced their concerns over losing an entire academic year due to incomplete previous exams. He stated that all students seek is a fair chance to advance in their studies.

The university, represented by Dean Rajesh Kumar, has informed the Pharmacy Council of India of the issue, requesting a one-year relaxation similar to what past students received.

