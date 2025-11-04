Left Menu

Pharmacy Students Demand Examination Relaxation at HIMTU

Pharmacy students from Himachal Pradesh are protesting for a one-year relaxation in examination rules at HIMTU. They argue current policies are unfair to those with backlogs. The university acknowledges their plea and has sought relaxation approval from the Pharmacy Council of India based on past batch precedents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of solidarity, pharmacy students from Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HIMTU) have staged a sit-in to push for examination policy changes. They argue that current rules unfairly punish those with backlogs.

Protesters, including Nitesh Kumar, have voiced their concerns over losing an entire academic year due to incomplete previous exams. He stated that all students seek is a fair chance to advance in their studies.

The university, represented by Dean Rajesh Kumar, has informed the Pharmacy Council of India of the issue, requesting a one-year relaxation similar to what past students received.

(With inputs from agencies.)

