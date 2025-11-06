Sagebrook International School: A Transformative Vision in Education

Hyderabad's new Sagebrook International School heralded its soft launch this October, presenting an intimate look into its educational vision at an exclusive gathering. The school positions itself as a nurturing, innovative space centered on child-focused learning and global educational standards.

Sagebrook's curriculum is inspired by the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme and is developed with insights from London's prestigious Whitgift School. The aim is to foster curiosity and a deep sense of inquiry anchored in empathy and cultural richness.

Spearheaded by educational leaders Praveen and Eshita Raju, the school bridges global excellence with local warmth and innovation. With admissions open for 2026, Sagebrook is set to redefine learning with its thoughtful, forward-thinking approach.