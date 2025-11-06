Left Menu

SPJIMR Rises to Global Prominence with Impact Index Debut

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research has ranked 48th in The Case Centre Impact Index 2025. This recognition highlights SPJIMR's global influence in management education through impactful case writing, joining other elite institutions like Harvard and INSEAD.

Updated: 06-11-2025 12:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has earned a spot at No. 48 in the prestigious Case Centre Impact Index for 2025. This international ranking measures the global impact of case writing and teaching, positioning SPJIMR among esteemed institutions like Harvard Business School and INSEAD.

Being one of only three Indian institutions to feature in the Top 50, SPJIMR has solidified its status as a leader in management education. The achievement is a testament to the institute's dedication to producing compelling case studies, which have been utilized by 22 organizations across 11 countries, reaching 2,350 students.

Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR, stated that the recognition underscores the institute's commitment to advancing critical thinking, empathy, and responsible leadership in management education. SPJIMR's case studies are spotlighted on major platforms, including Harvard Business Publishing Education, enhancing their global reach and pedagogical value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

