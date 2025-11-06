Unlocking AI Mastery: IIDE's New Professional Certification

In a move to spearhead innovation in digital education, IIDE - Digital Business School, has unveiled its latest online initiative, the Professional Certification in AI Strategy. This program targets working professionals and aspiring leaders, equipping them with essential AI skills to tackle authentic business challenges and enhance operational efficiency.

Amidst India's rise as a leader in AI utilization, where 92% of the population employs AI tools both at home and in the workplace, the need for adept individuals who can navigate AI landscapes has surged. IIDE, renowned for its digital marketing expertise, is now venturing into AI education, demonstrating its alignment with industry trends and adaptive preparation for the future of work.

The curriculum encompasses foundational AI principles, generative AI technologies, prompt engineering, Agentic AI concepts, and intelligent workflow systems. It combines practical case studies from various business domains with strategic frameworks, fostering AI strategic proficiency. Enrollment is open for interested applicants who can visit IIDE's website for more details.