Unlocking AI Mastery: IIDE's New Professional Certification

IIDE - Digital Business School launches a new online course, Professional Certification in AI Strategy, aimed at professionals and future leaders. It offers hands-on experience with AI technologies to address business challenges and boost operational efficiency, reflecting India's growing AI adoption and the need for skilled professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:49 IST
In a move to spearhead innovation in digital education, IIDE - Digital Business School, has unveiled its latest online initiative, the Professional Certification in AI Strategy. This program targets working professionals and aspiring leaders, equipping them with essential AI skills to tackle authentic business challenges and enhance operational efficiency.

Amidst India's rise as a leader in AI utilization, where 92% of the population employs AI tools both at home and in the workplace, the need for adept individuals who can navigate AI landscapes has surged. IIDE, renowned for its digital marketing expertise, is now venturing into AI education, demonstrating its alignment with industry trends and adaptive preparation for the future of work.

The curriculum encompasses foundational AI principles, generative AI technologies, prompt engineering, Agentic AI concepts, and intelligent workflow systems. It combines practical case studies from various business domains with strategic frameworks, fostering AI strategic proficiency. Enrollment is open for interested applicants who can visit IIDE's website for more details.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World's Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks' Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

