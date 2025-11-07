XLRI's XSET: Pioneering the Future of Management Thought Leadership

In a bid to cultivate a new generation of management thinkers and leaders, the XLRI Xavier School of Management has announced the launch of the Xavier Scholar Entrance Test (XSET). This national-level test serves as the gateway for admission to the distinctive Fellow Programmes in Management offered by the institution.

Focusing on preparing candidates for roles in academia, research consulting, and industry leadership, XLRI's doctoral programmes emphasize the creation of scholar-leaders with both theoretical insight and practical impact. These programmes are structured to influence public policy and shape ethical business models, underscoring the institute's long-standing commitment to academic excellence and social responsibility.

The XSET, scheduled for January 4, 2026, assesses candidates on their interest and understanding of management, logical reasoning, analytical skills, and ethical orientation. Aspiring scholars can register now, beginning their journey towards leadership and innovation in the management discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)