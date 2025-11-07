Left Menu

XLRI's XSET: Pioneering the Future of Management Thought Leadership

XLRI Xavier School of Management launches XSET, a national-level exam for its doctoral Fellow Programmes in Management. Aimed at nurturing management thinkers, it prepares candidates for academic and industry leadership. XSET evaluates management concepts and analytical skills, facilitating careers in research and decision-making leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:01 IST
XLRI's XSET: Pioneering the Future of Management Thought Leadership
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to cultivate a new generation of management thinkers and leaders, the XLRI Xavier School of Management has announced the launch of the Xavier Scholar Entrance Test (XSET). This national-level test serves as the gateway for admission to the distinctive Fellow Programmes in Management offered by the institution.

Focusing on preparing candidates for roles in academia, research consulting, and industry leadership, XLRI's doctoral programmes emphasize the creation of scholar-leaders with both theoretical insight and practical impact. These programmes are structured to influence public policy and shape ethical business models, underscoring the institute's long-standing commitment to academic excellence and social responsibility.

The XSET, scheduled for January 4, 2026, assesses candidates on their interest and understanding of management, logical reasoning, analytical skills, and ethical orientation. Aspiring scholars can register now, beginning their journey towards leadership and innovation in the management discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi to Launch Four New Vande Bharat Express Trains from Varanasi

Modi to Launch Four New Vande Bharat Express Trains from Varanasi

 India
2
German Exports Surge Beyond Expectations Amid US Market Revival

German Exports Surge Beyond Expectations Amid US Market Revival

 Global
3
High Voter Turnout Exemplifies Bihar's Confidence in NDA

High Voter Turnout Exemplifies Bihar's Confidence in NDA

 India
4
Rising Dangers: The E-Bike Threat to Young Riders in Australia

Rising Dangers: The E-Bike Threat to Young Riders in Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025