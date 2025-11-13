Ragging Incident Shakes Assam: Teacher Suspended, Students Transferred

A serious ragging incident at an educational institute in Assam's Morigaon district has led to the suspension of a teacher and the transfer of nine senior students, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The teacher, Bishwajit Chowdhury, was suspended for neglecting his duties as a House master, as disclosed by Additional District Commissioner Anusuya Sarma. Vice Principal Dhrubajyoti Sharma will also be transferred to Nagaland's Mokokchung.

An investigation committee reported that senior students assaulted a junior student on November 5, prompting disciplinary actions to prevent future incidents. Parents of the involved students are required to ensure their children refrain from similar actions.

