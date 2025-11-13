Left Menu

Ragging Incident Shakes Assam: Teacher Suspended, Students Transferred

A teacher was suspended and nine students transferred following a ragging incident at an educational institution in Assam's Morigaon district. The district administration, in collaboration with Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya authorities, took decisive action after a committee investigated the alleged physical assault of a junior student.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morigaon | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:58 IST
Ragging Incident Shakes Assam: Teacher Suspended, Students Transferred
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A serious ragging incident at an educational institute in Assam's Morigaon district has led to the suspension of a teacher and the transfer of nine senior students, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The teacher, Bishwajit Chowdhury, was suspended for neglecting his duties as a House master, as disclosed by Additional District Commissioner Anusuya Sarma. Vice Principal Dhrubajyoti Sharma will also be transferred to Nagaland's Mokokchung.

An investigation committee reported that senior students assaulted a junior student on November 5, prompting disciplinary actions to prevent future incidents. Parents of the involved students are required to ensure their children refrain from similar actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jyothi Surekha Vennam Leads India to Archery Glory at Asian Championships

Jyothi Surekha Vennam Leads India to Archery Glory at Asian Championships

 Bangladesh
2
Doctor's Journey: A Flight Ticket Unravels Terror Links

Doctor's Journey: A Flight Ticket Unravels Terror Links

 India
3
Predicting Memory Loss: The New Tool in Alzheimer's Detection

Predicting Memory Loss: The New Tool in Alzheimer's Detection

 India
4
Oil Market Surplus Looms: IEA Predicts Larger Than Expected Oversupply

Oil Market Surplus Looms: IEA Predicts Larger Than Expected Oversupply

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025