Panjab University Protest: Students Demand Senate Polls Amid Exam Postponements

Panjab University has postponed exams scheduled from November 18 to 20 due to students' protests demanding Senate election dates. Despite a retraction by the Ministry of Education, the protest continues. Various political and social groups support the students as they call for continuing the university's autonomous governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-11-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Panjab University has announced the postponement of examinations initially scheduled for November 18 to 20 following an intense student protest. The students are pressing for the urgent announcement of Senate election dates, a demand that remains unmet, leading to calls for a 'university shutdown'.

Despite the Ministry of Education's withdrawal of an earlier notification to restructure the university's Senate and Syndicate, students have continued their protests. The protest, united under the 'Panjab University Bachao Morcha', signals a widespread discontent stirred by governance issues clouding the institution.

Political figures, including SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, have rallied around the protesting students. Emphasizing the university's significance to Punjab, Badal called for united opposition against any moves perceived as threats to the institution's autonomy, citing the attempt as the first of its kind in Punjab's history.

