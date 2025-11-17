Turbulent Times: The Changing Landscape of International Student Enrollment in the US
Despite concerns of declining foreign student enrollment in the US, many were able to enroll this fall. A 1% overall decrease hides sharper drops in new foreign students, largely due to visa issues, affecting college revenues. Other countries, meanwhile, are capitalizing on this uncertainty to attract students.
International student enrollment in US colleges remains strong this fall, despite fears of a Trump administration-induced decline. However, fewer new students are arriving, according to the Institute of International Education.
Overall enrollment fell by 1%, with a sharp 17% drop in new students, the worst decline since the COVID-19 pandemic. This decrease is resulting in significant budgetary challenges for some universities, though many anticipated a deeper falloff.
To counter this trend, US institutions are offering more enrollment flexibility, while other countries, like Germany and Canada, are enhancing their recruitment efforts, benefiting from friendlier student policies and messaging.
