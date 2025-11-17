Controversy Surrounds Suspension of DUSU Joint Secretary

Deepika Jha, the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Joint Secretary, has been suspended for two months following an internal inquiry that found her guilty of assaulting a professor at Dr B R Ambedkar College.

Despite the suspension, a university order permits Jha to attend classes and take examinations, noting the incident as a serious disciplinary breach.

Critics, including the assaulted professor Sujit Kumar, claim the punishment lacks severity, coinciding largely with non-academic periods. The controversy intensifies with videos seemingly contradicting Jha's claims of provocation by the professor.

(With inputs from agencies.)