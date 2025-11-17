Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Suspension of DUSU Joint Secretary

Delhi University has suspended DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha for assaulting a professor. Although barred from campus, she can attend classes. The suspension has been criticized as ineffective due to its overlap with exams and breaks. Jha alleges provocation by the professor, but videos challenge her claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:52 IST
Deepika Jha, the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Joint Secretary, has been suspended for two months following an internal inquiry that found her guilty of assaulting a professor at Dr B R Ambedkar College.

Despite the suspension, a university order permits Jha to attend classes and take examinations, noting the incident as a serious disciplinary breach.

Critics, including the assaulted professor Sujit Kumar, claim the punishment lacks severity, coinciding largely with non-academic periods. The controversy intensifies with videos seemingly contradicting Jha's claims of provocation by the professor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

