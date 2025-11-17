Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Education Reforms: Prioritizing Quality and Safety

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh urges prioritization of quality education, smooth facilities, and safe environments. He insists no student should face learning hurdles. Initiatives include direct benefit transfers for uniforms and a focus on girl students' needs. Teachers' morale and justified delays should be handled considerately.

Lucknow | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:54 IST

  • India

Emphasizing the importance of quality education and safe facilities, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh addressed officials, underscoring that any barriers to student learning will not be tolerated.

At Yojana Bhawan, Singh called for the dedication of departmental staff, ensuring standard facilities for girls and fair teacher treatment. He announced a focus on direct fund transfers for uniform costs to parents.

Highlighting efforts for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Singh stressed seamless operations for girls, mandatory activity inspections, and addressing vacant teaching positions. He advised against unwarranted penalties for minor teacher delays, supporting their morale and logical decision-making processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

