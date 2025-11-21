Left Menu

Delhi govt asks schools, colleges to postpone physical sports events due to poor air quality

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 16:36 IST
Delhi govt asks schools, colleges to postpone physical sports events due to poor air quality
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has directed all schools, colleges, universities and sports bodies in the capital to postpone physical sports competitions scheduled for November and December due to the deteriorating air quality.

The order follows directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which mandated that the NCR state governments and the Delhi administration must take immediate steps to defer such events, considering the high levels of air pollution in the area.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Directorate of Education and Sports emphasised that all institutions under the Delhi government, including government, aided and private schools, as well as those run by the MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board, must strictly comply with CAQM's advisory. Universities, colleges and sports associations recognised by national federations and the Union sports ministry have also been asked to follow the order, the order said, adding that the directive will remain in force until further notice. Delhi breathed 'very poor' air on Friday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 370, a marginal drop from 391 the day before, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Earlier, officials predicted that the air quality could slip into the 'severe' category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

A total of 23 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded 'very poor' air quality while 13 recorded 'severe' pollution levels, the CPCB's Sameer app showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025