Transforming Taxation: NDMC's New Property Tax System Promises Relief

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced plans to introduce the Unit Area Method (UAM) for property tax assessment, promising notable reductions of 30-50% in taxes for older and self-occupied properties. This initiative is a key amendment under the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026, aiming to modernize property tax assessments.

NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal emphasized the benefits of the UAM, including an age factor relief for older properties and provisions for separate assessments for different property portions. The new system will enable self-assessment and online payments, promoting transparency and reducing disputes among taxpayers.

Despite welcoming this new system, traders have voiced concerns over its implementation, particularly regarding tax rates and enforcement powers. NDTA President Atul Bhargava advocates for uniform tax rates across the city and has highlighted issues with the current enforcement approach, calling for fairer recovery mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)