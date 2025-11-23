Left Menu

Nigerian School Kidnappings: A Plea for Freedom

Fifty abducted students escaped a Nigerian Catholic school, but 253 remain captive. The kidnappings triggered school closures in northern Nigeria. Pope Leo appealed for their immediate release, highlighting the severity of the mass abduction. Parents anxiously await updates, with many children still held by the captors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:52 IST
Nigerian School Kidnappings: A Plea for Freedom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, fifty students who were kidnapped from a Catholic school in Nigeria have managed to escape and reunite with their families, officials from the Catholic Church and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) reported. This comes as a glimmer of hope amidst the ongoing crisis.

According to CAN Chairman Bulus Yohanna, who also owns the affected school, around 253 students, alongside 12 staff members, remain in captivity. The escape reportedly occurred over Friday and Saturday, prompting anxious parents to flock to the school located in Niger state, near Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

The kidnappings, part of a concerning trend of school attacks, have forced closures of several institutions in Northern Nigeria. Pope Leo has called for the immediate release of all hostages, underlining the urgent need to address this increasing threat to education and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unmasking a Flood of Corruption in the Philippines: A Political Tidal Wave

Unmasking a Flood of Corruption in the Philippines: A Political Tidal Wave

 Philippines
2
Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

 India
3
Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

 India
4
Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025