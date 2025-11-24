Left Menu

Justice for Student: Protest Over Alleged School Harassment

A protest erupted at St Columba's School after a Class 10 student allegedly died by suicide due to mental harassment. Parents and students demanded strict action against the accused teachers and school administrators. The deceased's father and protestors seek accountability to prevent future tragedies in school environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:51 IST
Justice for Student: Protest Over Alleged School Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wave of protests engulfed St Columba's School following the tragic death of a Class 10 student, who allegedly took his own life due to mental harassment by teachers. Parents and students gathered outside the school demanding justice for the deceased boy and strict action against those implicated.

The father of the student, along with other protestors, expressed the need for accountability from both teachers and school administrators. Demonstrators highlighted the importance of addressing such issues to prevent future tragedies, underscoring the severe pressure students face in educational environments.

A plea for reforms was emphasized as the student's father planned to meet with the school management and Joint CP. Among the demonstrators, placards called for the end of student harassment, while a suicide note reportedly blamed several teachers, prompting demands for decisive action from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Battle Over Press Freedom: AP vs. Trump Administration

Battle Over Press Freedom: AP vs. Trump Administration

 Global
2
Andhra Pradesh to Launch QR Code Smart Family Cards for Better Civic Services

Andhra Pradesh to Launch QR Code Smart Family Cards for Better Civic Service...

 India
3
Diplomatic Dialogue: Xi and Trump's Strategic Call

Diplomatic Dialogue: Xi and Trump's Strategic Call

 China
4
Rishabh Pant's Balancing Act: Heroic or Reckless?

Rishabh Pant's Balancing Act: Heroic or Reckless?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025