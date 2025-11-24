Justice for Student: Protest Over Alleged School Harassment

A wave of protests engulfed St Columba's School following the tragic death of a Class 10 student, who allegedly took his own life due to mental harassment by teachers. Parents and students gathered outside the school demanding justice for the deceased boy and strict action against those implicated.

The father of the student, along with other protestors, expressed the need for accountability from both teachers and school administrators. Demonstrators highlighted the importance of addressing such issues to prevent future tragedies, underscoring the severe pressure students face in educational environments.

A plea for reforms was emphasized as the student's father planned to meet with the school management and Joint CP. Among the demonstrators, placards called for the end of student harassment, while a suicide note reportedly blamed several teachers, prompting demands for decisive action from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)