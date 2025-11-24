Left Menu

Beyond the Books: Fostering Holistic Development in Education

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan emphasized the importance of holistic education, highlighting the need for both intellectual and value-based learning. He advocated for a curriculum that incorporates modern advancements like AI and Data Science while promoting overall personality development. Narayanan also stressed the importance of diverse career aspirations.

Updated: 24-11-2025 18:19 IST
V Narayanan
  • Country:
  • India

V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO, expressed the crucial need for holistic educational development, cautioning against students becoming merely bookworms. Speaking at a curriculum revision meeting in Tamil Nadu led by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, he advocated for a balance between intellectual and value-based learning.

Narayanan pressed for a curriculum that opens gateways beyond traditional fields, incorporating modern advancements like Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, while also ensuring students' overall personal growth. He underscored the role of values like respect for parents, teachers, and others as integral to this education approach.

In addition to curriculum discussions, Minister Poyyamozhi highlighted the rising issue of technology addiction among students, emphasizing the need for awareness to combat this growing trend. Both leaders stressed the necessity for education systems to adapt to future needs and challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

