Left Menu

Suspended: The High Price of College Ragging at GMERS Medical College

Seven GMERS Medical College students were suspended for ragging by Gujarat's Minister of State for Health. Third-year students received two-year suspensions, while second-year students were suspended for six months, based on CCTV evidence following an anonymous tip. The minister emphasized serious consequences for campus harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:04 IST
Suspended: The High Price of College Ragging at GMERS Medical College
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven students from GMERS Medical College have been suspended for their involvement in ragging after a decisive response from Gujarat's Minister of State for Health, Praful Pansheriya, on Monday.

According to the Minister, third-year students were handed two-year suspensions, while second-year perpetrators received a six-month suspension. The penalties followed the discovery of their activities via CCTV, prompted by an anonymous complaint to the college dean.

The minister warned against campus harassment, citing the severe mental impact on victims. He assured immediate action from the government on receipt of any such complaints, highlighting the risk of ragging pushing students towards extreme measures like contemplating suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challeng...

 Global
2
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

 New Zealand
3
Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition ...

 Global
4
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025