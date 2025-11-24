Suspended: The High Price of College Ragging at GMERS Medical College
Seven GMERS Medical College students were suspended for ragging by Gujarat's Minister of State for Health. Third-year students received two-year suspensions, while second-year students were suspended for six months, based on CCTV evidence following an anonymous tip. The minister emphasized serious consequences for campus harassment.
Seven students from GMERS Medical College have been suspended for their involvement in ragging after a decisive response from Gujarat's Minister of State for Health, Praful Pansheriya, on Monday.
According to the Minister, third-year students were handed two-year suspensions, while second-year perpetrators received a six-month suspension. The penalties followed the discovery of their activities via CCTV, prompted by an anonymous complaint to the college dean.
The minister warned against campus harassment, citing the severe mental impact on victims. He assured immediate action from the government on receipt of any such complaints, highlighting the risk of ragging pushing students towards extreme measures like contemplating suicide.
