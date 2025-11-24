Uttar Pradesh Paves Path for Skill Development and Environmental Awareness

Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, the Minister of State for Forests, underscored Uttar Pradesh's rapid advances in skill development during a sectoral workshop on 'Viksit UP-2047'.

He declared the state a leader in growth, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their guidance towards new progress benchmarks by 2047.

Saxena also brought attention to the establishment of ITIs, polytechnics, and training centers in both public and private sectors, which steer employment and growth, alongside advocating for pollution control initiatives and community-driven projects.

