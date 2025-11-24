Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Paves Path for Skill Development and Environmental Awareness

Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Forests, highlights the state's swift progress in skill development, citing new educational institutions and governmental initiatives. At a 'Viksit UP-2047' workshop, he emphasized pollution awareness and community involvement to achieve comprehensive and inclusive growth by 2047.

  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, the Minister of State for Forests, underscored Uttar Pradesh's rapid advances in skill development during a sectoral workshop on 'Viksit UP-2047'.

He declared the state a leader in growth, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their guidance towards new progress benchmarks by 2047.

Saxena also brought attention to the establishment of ITIs, polytechnics, and training centers in both public and private sectors, which steer employment and growth, alongside advocating for pollution control initiatives and community-driven projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

