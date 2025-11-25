Govt Maths Reforms Deliver Breakthrough Progress for Students in 12 Weeks

A nationwide trial aimed at accelerating maths achievement has produced remarkable gains in just 12 weeks, providing the strongest evidence yet that the Government’s education reforms are reversing years of decline. Education Minister Erica Stanford says the results confirm that a back-to-basics approach—structured lessons, clear curriculum expectations, and consistent daily practice—is already transforming outcomes for students who previously struggled.

Exceptional Progress in a Short Timeframe

The maths acceleration trial focused on approximately 1,500 Year 7 and 8 students who were at least one year behind in core numeracy skills. Over the first 12-week phase, students received targeted, small-group tutoring delivered through three models—in-person, hybrid, and online—with sessions occurring up to four times a week.

The results surpassed expectations:

In-person model: Around two years of progress

Hybrid model: 13–14 months of progress

Online model: Around 12 months of progress

These gains were recorded in foundational areas such as number sense, place value, fractions, and basic operations—core competencies that underpin success in more advanced mathematics.

Minister Stanford says the results demonstrate the power of well-structured instruction and targeted support.

“Every parent wants their child to feel confident in maths. These results show that students are catching up faster than anyone expected, thanks to strong foundations, clear teaching, and teachers who are embracing the reforms across the country.”

A Major Boost Even for Students Outside the Trial

One of the most striking findings did not come from the trial itself, but from the thousands of students simply learning under the Government’s new expectations:

an hour-a-day of maths ,

the new internationally benchmarked curriculum ,

high-quality workbooks and textbooks, and

classroom routines that minimise distractions such as phones away.

Students in regular classrooms—who were not part of the targeted intervention—made a full year’s worth of progress in just 12 weeks. This outcome signals that the reforms are lifting achievement across the entire system, not only for those receiving additional tutoring.

“The biggest breakthrough was for the students working in their usual classes,” Stanford says. “They made, on average, a full year’s progress in just 12 weeks. That shows the reforms are lifting achievement for all children, not just those receiving additional tutoring.”

The Make It Count Action Plan: What’s Changing?

The Government’s Make It Count maths action plan came into effect earlier this year and is reshaping maths teaching nationwide. Key elements include:

Structured mathematics teaching aligned with evidence-based practice

A highly detailed, internationally benchmarked curriculum focusing on core skills

Delivery of one million workbooks and textbooks to classrooms

High-quality professional learning undertaken by more than 22,000 teachers

Consistent daily maths instruction (“hour-a-day maths”)

Reduced classroom distractions, including phone-free rules

The reforms aim to rebuild fundamental skills after years of declining test scores and widening learning gaps among students.

Gains Across Every Background

Analysis of the trial shows that improvements were consistent across all demographics, including students from different equity index ratings, ethnicities, and school contexts. This is particularly significant given New Zealand’s persistent disparities in maths achievement.

“These results are down to the incredible work of teachers who are implementing these significant reforms,” Stanford said. “The Education Review Office’s recent report already showed early signs of improved achievement and engagement in English and maths. This new data confirms that the reforms are reversing years of decline and helping students reach their potential.”

Scaling Up: A National Rollout

The maths acceleration programme is funded through a $40 million investment, with a nationwide rollout planned. By Term 1, 2026, around 13,000 students are expected to participate in targeted tutoring cycles. All schools that requested involvement have been accepted, ensuring broad access to the additional support.

A second phase of the trial—encompassing approximately another 1,500 students—is already underway and early feedback indicates similarly promising progress.

A Renewed Focus on Equity and Achievement

Minister Stanford says the reforms reflect a shift toward higher expectations and greater support for students who have been left behind.

“Our reforms are about ambition—raising achievement, closing the equity gap, and making sure every child can succeed. Education is supposed to be the great equaliser. These results show that, with the right foundations and the right support, every student can get ahead and be confident mathematicians.”

With evidence now showing rapid improvements across the country, the Government argues that New Zealand is witnessing a turning point in mathematics education—one driven by structure, clarity, and a renewed commitment to mastering the basics.