UNESCO, Tanzania Strengthen Ties to Put Education and Heritage at Growth’s Core

Education, science and cultural heritage are central to renewed cooperation between UNESCO and Tanzania's National Commission for UNESCO, as the two partners look to make their shared work more responsive to the country's development needs. A meeting between UNESCO Country Representative Michel Toto and the Commission's Secretary-General, Professor Hamisi Malebo, focused on closer coordination across these areas, alongside communication and information, according to a UNESCO release dated 17 September 2026.

Connecting Global Expertise With Local Priorities

The National Commission serves as an important link between UNESCO, Tanzania's government and national stakeholders, helping connect international expertise and programmes with the priorities identified within the country. Strengthening that relationship means giving institutions and partners a clearer basis for working together, with dialogue and coordination supporting the delivery of shared priorities across UNESCO's different areas of responsibility.

Malebo reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to the partnership and stressed the value of closer cooperation in improving the consistency, reach and impact of joint efforts. His message placed Tanzania's national priorities at the centre of the relationship, with the Commission helping ensure that engagement with UNESCO reflects the country's needs and brings relevant institutions into the conversation.

Making Cooperation More Effective

UNESCO recognised the Commission's role as a key institutional partner that supports Tanzania's engagement with the organisation and creates space for cooperation with government and other stakeholders. The discussions highlighted the importance of linking work across education, science, culture, communication and information, so that shared priorities receive coordinated support from the people and institutions involved.

Toto emphasised that stronger coordination allows UNESCO and the Commission to combine their expertise, partnerships and respective strengths in ways that respond more effectively to Tanzania's priorities. The meeting reaffirmed an existing relationship, with attention focused on how continued dialogue and joint engagement can improve the contribution of UNESCO's programmes to the country's sustainable development agenda.

Zanzibar's Heritage Opens a Shared Conversation

A proposed Development Partners' Roundtable on Culture and Heritage for Sustainable Tourism in Zanzibar offered a practical example of the cooperation under discussion. The initiative would bring partners together around shared priorities for cultural heritage and sustainable development, creating an opportunity to discuss how cooperation can support Zanzibar's heritage within its broader tourism and development ambitions.

The roundtable remains a proposal, and the release did not announce a date, funding commitments or specific projects arising from it. UNESCO and the National Commission underlined the importance of continued engagement with government institutions, development partners and other stakeholders, placing sustained cooperation at the heart of efforts to turn shared priorities into more effective support for Tanzania.