Investigation Deepens in St Columba's School Tragedy
Two more teachers associated with the suicide case of a Class-10 student at St Columba's School have been questioned by Delhi Police. The investigation intensifies with the examination of CCTV footage. The student left a suicide note accusing teachers of harassment, leading to their suspension.
- Country:
- India
Two additional teachers connected to the tragic suicide of a Class-10 student from St Columba's School were interrogated by Delhi Police on Wednesday, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation, officials reported.
All individuals named in the FIR have now participated in questioning sessions, a police spokesperson confirmed. As law enforcement officers delve deeper into the case, they are reviewing a digital video recorder that contains CCTV footage from the incident where the student was allegedly rebuked during a drama club performance.
The student, who reportedly ended his life on November 18 by jumping in front of a train, left behind a suicide note implicating four teachers, which cited relentless mental harassment. Subsequently, school authorities placed four staff members, including top officials, on suspension in response to the grave allegations.
