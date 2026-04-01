Judge Orders University to Release Records in Antisemitic Investigation

A federal judge has directed the University of Pennsylvania to submit employee records concerning Jewish staff members to a federal agency. This order is part of an investigation into antisemitic practices on the campus.

U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert emphasized that while employees could opt out of participating, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission requires direct access to determine if there is evidence of discrimination.

The court upheld the majority of the subpoena but ruled that the university is not obligated to reveal any worker's connections to Jewish-related organizations or information about three specific groups. Attempts to reach the university for comments were unsuccessful as of Tuesday.