Left Menu

Russian Judokas Reinstated Under National Flag

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has lifted the ban on Russian judokas competing under their national flag. Previously restricted due to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, athletes from Russia were participating as 'neutral athletes.' The IJF underscores sport's role as a unifying force amid global conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:50 IST
Russian Judokas Reinstated Under National Flag

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has announced that Russian judokas will once again be allowed to compete under their national flag. This decision, taken by the IJF's executive committee, reverses a ban imposed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Since the invasion, Russian athletes were permitted to participate in IJF events only as 'individual neutral athletes.' The organization also suspended Russian president Vladimir Putin from his role as honorary president and cancelled an event scheduled in Russia in 2022.

In a statement, the IJF emphasized the unifying power of sports, expressing that athletes should not be held accountable for the actions of their governments. The reinstatement decision reflects the IJF's confidence in its ethical practices and the integrity of its sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A History of Tumult: Guinea-Bissau’s Endless Cycle of Coups

A History of Tumult: Guinea-Bissau’s Endless Cycle of Coups

 Global
2
Cameroon Braces for Surging Budget Deficit Amid Economic Boost Efforts

Cameroon Braces for Surging Budget Deficit Amid Economic Boost Efforts

 Global
3
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
4
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025