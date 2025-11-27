Russian Judokas Reinstated Under National Flag

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has announced that Russian judokas will once again be allowed to compete under their national flag. This decision, taken by the IJF's executive committee, reverses a ban imposed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Since the invasion, Russian athletes were permitted to participate in IJF events only as 'individual neutral athletes.' The organization also suspended Russian president Vladimir Putin from his role as honorary president and cancelled an event scheduled in Russia in 2022.

In a statement, the IJF emphasized the unifying power of sports, expressing that athletes should not be held accountable for the actions of their governments. The reinstatement decision reflects the IJF's confidence in its ethical practices and the integrity of its sport.

