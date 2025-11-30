Smooth Sailing for CAT 2025: A National Exam's Success

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, a crucial gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management and other top business schools, was held smoothly across India. Officials reported no major technical issues during the test which took place on Sunday, covering over 400 centers in approximately 160 cities nationwide.

Organised by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, this year's CAT exam saw a slight increase in participation, with more than three lakh candidates registered. The exam divided into three sessions maintained security through biometric verifications and digital protocols, albeit minor entry delays occurred due to enhanced checks.

Candidate feedback indicated a moderate difficulty level overall, with the quantitative ability section being the most challenging. IIMs are set to release official answer keys in mid-December, with results in January 2026. Successful candidates will proceed to the next admission stages, intensifying competition among over 1,200 accepting institutes nationwide.

