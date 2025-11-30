Left Menu

Smooth Sailing for CAT 2025: A National Exam's Success

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 occurred smoothly across India without major issues. Conducted in three sessions by IIM Kozhikode, the exam saw a slight increase in candidates. Initial reactions suggested a moderate difficulty, with verbal sections easier than quantitative. Results are expected in early January 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:49 IST
Smooth Sailing for CAT 2025: A National Exam's Success
  • Country:
  • India

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, a crucial gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management and other top business schools, was held smoothly across India. Officials reported no major technical issues during the test which took place on Sunday, covering over 400 centers in approximately 160 cities nationwide.

Organised by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, this year's CAT exam saw a slight increase in participation, with more than three lakh candidates registered. The exam divided into three sessions maintained security through biometric verifications and digital protocols, albeit minor entry delays occurred due to enhanced checks.

Candidate feedback indicated a moderate difficulty level overall, with the quantitative ability section being the most challenging. IIMs are set to release official answer keys in mid-December, with results in January 2026. Successful candidates will proceed to the next admission stages, intensifying competition among over 1,200 accepting institutes nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elekta's Evo Revolutionizes Cancer Treatment in India

Elekta's Evo Revolutionizes Cancer Treatment in India

 India
2
Fadnavis Decries SEC's Election Postponement as Unjust

Fadnavis Decries SEC's Election Postponement as Unjust

 India
3
Tragic Suspicion: Young Woman Found Dead in Peeparpur

Tragic Suspicion: Young Woman Found Dead in Peeparpur

 India
4
Supreme Court Upholds Deadline for Waqf Registration on UMEED Portal

Supreme Court Upholds Deadline for Waqf Registration on UMEED Portal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025