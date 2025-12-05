Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly to Get Central Hall Modeled on Indian Parliament

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced the development of a Central Hall, inspired by the Indian Parliament, within the state Assembly complex. This hall aims to display Rajasthan's cultural heritage and facilitate meetings and events. The project includes a new auditorium and highlights maintaining traditional architecture.

Updated: 05-12-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:38 IST
Officials have been tasked with identifying a suitable location and preparing a detailed plan for the multi-purpose hall. The space will feature 3D portraits of eminent personalities and artwork celebrating Rajasthan's cultural heritage.

The project also includes the construction of an auditorium on the fifth floor, to be completed within a year, hosting youth parliament events and seminars. Devnani emphasized the importance of maintaining the building's traditional architecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

