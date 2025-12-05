Rajasthan Assembly to Get Central Hall Modeled on Indian Parliament

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced plans to develop a Central Hall within the state Assembly complex, inspired by the Indian Parliament.

Officials have been tasked with identifying a suitable location and preparing a detailed plan for the multi-purpose hall. The space will feature 3D portraits of eminent personalities and artwork celebrating Rajasthan's cultural heritage.

The project also includes the construction of an auditorium on the fifth floor, to be completed within a year, hosting youth parliament events and seminars. Devnani emphasized the importance of maintaining the building's traditional architecture.

