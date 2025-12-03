Left Menu

Quality Council of India announces signing of key MoUs to strengthen quality infra across Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-12-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 23:29 IST
Quality Council of India announces signing of key MoUs to strengthen quality infra across Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

The Quality Council of India on Wednesday announced the signing of two key MoUs, which aim to strengthen Haryana's quality infrastructure across key sectors.

The Quality Council of India (QCI) announced the signing of MoUs between the Quality Assurance Authority (QAA), Haryana, and two of QCI's constituent boards – the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), and the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET).

Signed in the presence of Harana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the first MoU was exchanged between NABL and QAA, followed by a second agreement between NABET and QAA.

Together, these agreements aim to strengthen Haryana's quality infrastructure across key sectors, including healthcare, food safety, environmental monitoring, skill development, and public infrastructure governance.

The strategic collaboration between NABL and QAA, Haryana, strengthens the state's commitment to quality-led governance by building a robust, internationally benchmarked ecosystem that empowers laboratories, hospitals, and quality professionals to deliver transparent, reliable, and citizen-centric services, an official statement said.

NABL accreditation will further enhance the global acceptance of Haryana's laboratory results across 100+ economies, reinforcing India's position in international supply chains, it said.

The MoU between NABET and QAA, Haryana, establishes a collaborative framework to strengthen training and capacity building for ground-level engineers, site supervisors, and contractors involved in public infrastructure projects across the state, the statement said.

Under this partnership, NABET will lead research initiatives, integrate SOP-based best practices, and organise national knowledge-sharing platforms on sustainability, quality standards, and eco-friendly technologies, while identifying critical field-level skill requirements, it said.

Rajiv Arora, a retired IAS officer and chairperson, QAA, said, ''This MoU reflects Haryana's commitment to quality-led governance. By empowering laboratories, hospitals, and quality professionals, we are building a more transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric ecosystem that supports the state's long-term development."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White House official says

Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White Ho...

 United States
2
REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelists say

REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

 Global
4
UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank presidents

UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank p...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025