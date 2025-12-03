Quality Council of India announces signing of key MoUs to strengthen quality infra across Haryana

The Quality Council of India on Wednesday announced the signing of two key MoUs, which aim to strengthen Haryana's quality infrastructure across key sectors.

The Quality Council of India (QCI) announced the signing of MoUs between the Quality Assurance Authority (QAA), Haryana, and two of QCI's constituent boards – the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), and the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET).

Signed in the presence of Harana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the first MoU was exchanged between NABL and QAA, followed by a second agreement between NABET and QAA.

Together, these agreements aim to strengthen Haryana's quality infrastructure across key sectors, including healthcare, food safety, environmental monitoring, skill development, and public infrastructure governance.

The strategic collaboration between NABL and QAA, Haryana, strengthens the state's commitment to quality-led governance by building a robust, internationally benchmarked ecosystem that empowers laboratories, hospitals, and quality professionals to deliver transparent, reliable, and citizen-centric services, an official statement said.

NABL accreditation will further enhance the global acceptance of Haryana's laboratory results across 100+ economies, reinforcing India's position in international supply chains, it said.

The MoU between NABET and QAA, Haryana, establishes a collaborative framework to strengthen training and capacity building for ground-level engineers, site supervisors, and contractors involved in public infrastructure projects across the state, the statement said.

Under this partnership, NABET will lead research initiatives, integrate SOP-based best practices, and organise national knowledge-sharing platforms on sustainability, quality standards, and eco-friendly technologies, while identifying critical field-level skill requirements, it said.

Rajiv Arora, a retired IAS officer and chairperson, QAA, said, ''This MoU reflects Haryana's commitment to quality-led governance. By empowering laboratories, hospitals, and quality professionals, we are building a more transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric ecosystem that supports the state's long-term development."

