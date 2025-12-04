Fight not just against drug peddlers, but also to rescue affected youth: Gujarat Dy CM Sanghavi

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday said the fight against drugs is not only against those who sell it but efforts are also underway to help the youth who have fallen into its trap.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of a modern taluka-level library at Vadgam in Banaskantha district, he said Gujarat police has done maximum work in seizing drugs.

''Police have not only caught drugs from the soil of Gujarat, but from the ports of Bengal, from Maharashtra, and even from the networks operating inside the jails of Punjab. All this has been accomplished by our police and ATS. This fight will continue relentlessly; it will continue involving all communities,'' he told reporters.

''This fight is not only against those who sell drugs, but efforts are also underway to help the youth who have fallen into the trap of drugs to come out of it,'' he added.

The Deputy CM inspected the facilities available at the library and interacted with the students present.

The government is committed to ensuring students from rural areas get all necessary facilities to prepare for competitive exams, a government release quoted him as saying.

He said the government stands firmly with the people of Vadgam and is continuously working for its development.

This library will help local youth progress in the field of education and bring pride to their families, Sanghavi said.

''To enable students to prepare for competitive examinations, the government has operationalised a modern taluka-level library in Vadgam, built on 698.05 sq m of land at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore. The library features a G+1 building with seating capacity for 169 students, separate sections for senior citizens, women, and children, a conference room, and space to house around 20,000 books, among other modern amenities,'' the release said.

The newly constructed library will provide convenient access to educational resources for students in and around Vadgam.

''The facility will give new direction and momentum to the talent of the youth. With this new infrastructure, their capabilities will sharpen, empowering them to achieve greater heights,'' the release said.

On the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony, Sanghavi addressed citizens of Vadgam, in the process taking a jibe at local Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani by telling them ''I can understand your problems'', which elicited cheers from those around.

''We should come together and avoid creating 'aakrosh' (outrage). Bhupendra Patel's government is with you for all your needs. Call me, and I will be present for you even at midnight," Sanghavi added.

During the Congress' 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in Vav-Tharad district on November 21, Mevani had allegedly threatened that policemen would lose their jobs for not taking action against bootleggers and drug dealers.

It led to family members of around 1500 police personnel taking out protest rallies in Palanpur, Tharad and Patan towns against Mevani.

Mevani later alleged the Gujarat BJP president, DGP, Harsh Sanghavi and spokesperson indirectly targeted him in their comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)