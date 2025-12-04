Russian Education Agency opens Indian branch to deepen cultural, educational ties

The Russian Education Agency, a joint initiative of Synergy Corporation and Innopraktika.India, announced on Thursday the opening of its branch here to deepen cultural and educational ties between India and Russia and support Indian students seeking admission to Russian universities.

According to the agency, the New Delhi office will function as a dedicated support centre for Indian applicants, offering guidance on choosing academic programmes and universities, completing admission formalities, securing visas, and handling other required documentation. The initiative is expected to streamline the process for Indian students aspiring to pursue higher education in Russia.

''Many of the Indian students who graduated from Russian universities have become true ambassadors of friendship between our countries and cultures,'' said Vadim Lobov, the president of Synergy Corporation. He noted that Russian universities carry forward the legacy of the Soviet higher education system, which earned wide respect in India. ''We are now going to help the next generation receive a quality education in Russia,'' he added.

The agency currently works with several leading Russian universities and plans to expand its presence in India with new branches proposed in Mumbai and Chennai in 2026. It expects to facilitate the enrolment of more than 10,000 Indian students in Russian universities next year.

As part of its cultural outreach, the agency will promote the Russian language and introduce themed educational activities in Indian schools. The first set of interactive lessons titled ''Bridge of Friendship: Russia and India'' was conducted in Delhi schools on the day of the branch launch, drawing participation from over 1,000 high school students.

Similar sessions are planned across the country.

''For us, it's not just about providing international applicants with information on Russian universities — they can easily find that online,'' said Natalia Popova, the First Deputy CEO of Innopraktika. ''Our real goal is to help them get accepted, guide them through document preparation, and support their cultural adaptation,'' she said.

The agency said a growing interest in Russian culture and language reflects the strengthening humanitarian relationship between the two countries. It added that Russian institutions continue to be valued in India, particularly in fields such as healthcare, information technology and engineering, with graduates contributing significantly to India's economic and scientific advancement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)