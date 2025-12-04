India-Indonesia joint special forces exercise 'Garuda Shakti' begins in Himachal

A joint exercise between the militaries of India and Indonesia that aims to strengthen mutual understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the special forces of the two countries has begun in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

The 10th edition of the India-Indonesia joint special forces exercise 'Garuda Shakti' is being conducted from December 3-12 at the Special Forces Training School, Bakloh, in the hill state.

The Indian contingent is represented by troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), while the Indonesian contingent comprises personnel from the Indonesian Special Forces, the defence ministry said in a statement.

''The exercise aims to strengthen mutual understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the special forces of the two nations. Its scope includes troop-level tactics, techniques and procedures in a counter-terrorism environment, covering unarmed combat techniques, combat shooting, sniping, heliborne operations and planning for drone, counter-UAS and loiter-munition strikes in semi-mountainous terrain,'' it said.

The training also features the exchange of expertise and information on weapons, equipment and operational practices.

''Designed to emphasise physical fitness, tactical drills and high-intensity combat training, the joint training will culminate in a validation exercise simulating real-world operational scenarios to test the endurance, coordination and combat readiness of both contingents,'' the ministry said.

The exercise marks a significant step in advancing defence cooperation and further strengthening bilateral relations between the two friendly nations, officials said.

Also, the eighth edition of Exercise Garuda, a bilateral Indo–French air exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Air and Space Force (FASF), concluded at Air Base 118, Mont-de-Marsan in France, on November 27, the ministry said in another statement.

The IAF contingent returned to India on December 2 after the successful culmination of the exercise, officials said.

''During the exercise, the IAF participated with Su-30MKI fighters, supported by IL-78 air-to-air refuelling aircraft and C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft and both air forces conducted a range of complex air operations in a realistic operational environment,'' it said.

The training involved joint mission planning, coordinated execution of strike and escort missions and familiarisation with each other's operational procedures, thereby enhancing interoperability, they said.

The IAF maintenance crew ensured high serviceability throughout, enabling the smooth conduct of all planned missions.

Exercise Garuda 2025 was one of the largest international air training engagements undertaken by the IAF this year, it said.

The exercise reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between India and France and provided valuable operational insights to the participating forces. The lessons learnt will further enhance the IAF's war-fighting capabilities and strengthen jointmanship with friendly foreign air forces, the ministry said.

