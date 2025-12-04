Left Menu

Uttarakhand HC stays UKPSC PCS Mains Exam amid dispute over prelims questions

The Uttarakhand High Court has stayed the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission UKPSC PCS Mains Examination, which was scheduled to be held from December 6 to 9, over a controversy regarding certain questions in the preliminary exam. Several candidates, including Kuldeep Kumar, filed a petition before the Nainital High Court, challenging four questions asked in the preliminary exam.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:30 IST
Uttarakhand HC stays UKPSC PCS Mains Exam amid dispute over prelims questions
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has stayed the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) PCS Mains Examination, which was scheduled to be held from December 6 to 9, over a controversy regarding certain questions in the preliminary exam. The candidates will now have to wait for the new dates.

The issue is related to the 2024–25 recruitment process, under which 123 posts, including those of deputy collector, DSP, and block development officer (BDO), were to be filled. Several candidates, including Kuldeep Kumar, filed a petition before the Nainital High Court, challenging four questions asked in the preliminary exam. It was said in the petition that in the preliminary exam conducted in June, these questions were either incorrect or had serious ambiguities in their options.

The high court directed that question number 70 be removed entirely, while the other three disputed questions must be reviewed again by an expert committee. The court stated that until these questions are examined impartially and the merit list is correctly recalculated, it would not be appropriate to conduct the Mains exam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's error

UPDATE 1-USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

UPDATE 2-Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

 Global
3
Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offence

Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged wi...

 United States
4
A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025