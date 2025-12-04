Left Menu

Murmu to attend NHRC's Human Rights Day event in Delhi on Dec 10

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC is organising Human Rights Day function at Bharat Mandapam on December 10, and President Murmu will attend it, the commission said in a statement.A national conference on Ensuring Everyday Essentials Public Services and Dignity for All is also being organised as part of the event.

The NHRC will host an event here on December 10 to mark Human Rights Day, and it will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu, officials said on Thursday.

Human Rights Day is celebrated on December 10 to commemorate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948. This is one of the most referred-to documents in the world. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is organising Human Rights Day function at Bharat Mandapam on December 10, and President Murmu will attend it, the commission said in a statement.

A national conference on 'Ensuring Everyday Essentials: Public Services and Dignity for All' is also being organised as part of the event. It aligns with this year's Human Rights Day's theme -- 'Human Rights, Our Everyday Essentials', the statement said.

The keynote address at the conference will be delivered by principal secretary to the prime minister, P K Mishra, the NHRC said in a statement. The conference, under two thematic sessions, will deliberate upon the imperative of ensuring universal, equitable and dignified access to public services as an indispensable condition for ensuring human rights for all.

State Human Rights Commissions, other national commissions and officials from both government of India and states and Union Territories, human rights defenders, members of civil society organisations and academia, professionals, among others, are expected to participate, it said.

