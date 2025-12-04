Correctional reform initiative at Patiala jail on Dec 6

The Punjab and Haryana High Court in collaboration with Punjab prisons department and department of technical education and industrial training will launch a major correctional reform initiative at Central Jail, Patiala on Saturday.

The initiative, named 'Empowering Lives Behind Bars: Real Change - The New Paradigm of Correctional Justice, will be inaugurated by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, in the presence of Supreme Court judges, high court judges, and senior officials, as per an official release.

The initiative aims at transforming Punjab's prisons into centres of learning and rehabilitation by providing nationally certified vocational training to 2,500 inmates across all 24 jails with support from the Punjab Skill Development Mission.

Under this initiative, 11 ITIs will be established inside jails which will offer NCVT (National Council on Vocational Training)-certified long-term courses in trades including welding, electrician, plumbing, sewing technology, cosmetology, and bakery.

Apart from this, NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework)-aligned short-term courses in tailoring, jute and bag making, bakery, plumbing, mushroom cultivation, computer hardware, and other skills will also be offered.

Training under national standards with certified faculty, modern workshops, a Rs 1,000 monthly stipend, and NCVET/NSQF certification.

A strong reintegration framework ensures post-release continuity through government ITIs, placement support, access to MSME schemes, counselling, and issuance of good conduct certificates.

Hands-on learning is strengthened through jail factories in carpentry, tailoring, welding, bakery, and fabrication, it said.

Complementary reforms in Punjab jails include operational petrol pumps in nine jails, sports and yoga programmes, the Prison Inmate Calling System (PICS), Radio Ujala, and platforms for creative expression.

On the same day, the Punjab State Legal Services Authority will also launch a one-month statewide anti-drug awareness campaign, 'Youth Against Drugs'.

The campaign will mobilise communities and institutions to combat drug abuse through awareness, legal education, and rehabilitation outreach.

