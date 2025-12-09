Tragedy Strikes: College Student's Life Cut Short in Jankipuram

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, an 18-year-old college student named Upasana Sheel was found dead in her Jankipuram home on Tuesday. Authorities suspect she died by suicide.

The incident occurred in the Vashisht Puram area, under the jurisdiction of Jankipuram police station. Officials rushed to the scene after receiving reports that Upasana, a first-year BA psychology student at Maharishi University, was discovered hanging.

Family members described Upasana as appearing normal the previous night, but she was found deceased by late Tuesday morning. Preliminary investigations reveal she had been undergoing treatment for depression, and further legal proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)