China's Strategic Economic Maneuver: A Proactive Approach

In an ambitious plan to fortify its economic landscape, China will implement more assertive macroeconomic policies to sustain growth within a reasonable range, as announced by Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday. The initiative, unfolded through the state-run Xinhua news agency, marks a strategic pivot to stabilize and boost the economy.

Emphasizing the importance of expanding domestic demand and addressing pressing market concerns, Li Qiang articulated China's commitment to effectively utilizing fiscal and monetary tools. This approach is expected to create a robust framework for fostering sustainable economic development amidst global uncertainties.

The remarks were delivered during high-level discussions with representatives from the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and UN Conference on Trade and Development attending the '1+10 Dialogue' in Beijing. The dialogue underlined China's proactive stance in steering its economic course amid the complex international landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)