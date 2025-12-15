IIM Indore, Adam Smith Business School (University of Glasgow), Unveil Inaugural Global Leadership Development Programme for Entrepreneurs

Indore, Adam Smith Business School (University of Glasgow) & TimesPro, empowering entrepreneurs to scale purpose-led ventures through a synthesis of global strategy, digital innovation & financial acuity Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 15: The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) and the Adam Smith Business School (University of Glasgow), Scotland, have formally announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind Global Leadership Development Programme for Entrepreneurs. This seminal joint certification is meticulously crafted for entrepreneurs and business leaders' intent on scaling their ventures across borders whilst adopting best-in-class digital and global leadership frameworks.

The nine-month, live-online Global Leadership Development Programme for Entrepreneurs is engineered to fortify entrepreneurial decision-making and leadership faculties. It serves to enable learners to identify and execute robust global growth strategies whilst cultivating a digital-first mindset essential for business transformation. Furthermore, the programme instils critical competencies in strategic financial intelligence and profitability management, assisting learners in designing high-performance frameworks for people and organisational governance. IIM Indore and Adam Smith Business School (University of Glasgow), in collaboration with TimesPro—India's premier higher edtech platform—will facilitate entrepreneurs in constructing a truly global perspective through international exposure and elite peer networks.

Tailored exclusively for the entrepreneurial vanguard, the programme draws upon a curriculum rooted in leadership and innovation, augmented by global exposure through international immersion and an experiential learning habitat at the IIM Indore campus. The cohort will engage with 25 distinct disciplines across five modules, culminating in a capstone project that compels them to apply these academic insights directly to their own ventures and strategic initiatives.

Amidst a modest World Bank global growth projection of 2.7 per cent (2025–26), businesses are increasingly adopting ''impact to income'' models for resilience. This aligns with India's ''Startup India'' initiative, which continues to fortify the regulatory and funding framework. Globally, purpose-driven leadership is surging, the Schwab Foundation 2024 report estimates 10 million social enterprises generate USD 2 trillion annually and nearly 200 million jobs, with women leading 50 per cent. Domestically, India's ecosystem is robust, boasting over 100 unicorns and 157,000 recognised startups (February 2025), 51 per cent of which thrive in Tier-2/3 cities. Notably, by December 2024, over 73,000 startups featured at least one-woman director, highlighting the pivotal rise of women in entrepreneurial leadership.

Speaking on the programme announcement, Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore said, "Our Global Leadership Development Programme for Entrepreneurs reflects IIM Indore's enduring commitment to shaping leaders capable of building globally competitive, purpose-led enterprises. By synthesising rigorous management thinking with entrepreneurial practice, we enable founders to sharpen their strategic judgement, institutionalise governance and lead high-performing teams whilst navigating volatility, digital disruption and rapid international expansion." Prof. Graeme Roy, Head of School, Adam Smith Business School (University of Glasgow) said, "At the University of Glasgow, we view entrepreneurship as a global force for innovation and inclusive growth. This joint programme connects Indian founders to international perspectives, research and networks, assisting them in deciphering new markets, designing scalable models, and embedding sustainability, ethics and social impact at the very heart of their growth journeys." Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head – Executive Education, TimesPro said, "TimesPro ensures that founders and owners can access world-class executive education with minimal disruption to their core business operations. By leveraging a strategic blend of live online delivery, high-impact campus experiences and our distinctive practitioner-led pedagogy, we facilitate growth-focused entrepreneurs in systematically transforming their strategic ambition into disciplined execution and sustainable, long-term value creation.'' The academic journey commences with IIM Indore hosting the first on-campus module, focusing on foundational tenets and leadership sessions, followed by a three-month online learning phase delivered jointly by both institutions. Subsequently, learners will travel to the Adam Smith Business School (University of Glasgow) for a five-day on-campus immersion designed to showcase global business practices, facilitate cultural integration and foster interaction with international entrepreneurs. The following three months concentrate on execution, digitisation, operations and strategic finance, culminating in a three-day immersive residency at IIM Indore for capstone presentations, peer evaluations, and the certification ceremony.

Over the course of nine months, participants will acquire sophisticated knowledge and skills across a broad spectrum of themes. These include new-age entrepreneurship, operations, strategy, leadership, digital marketing, product management, business models, venture financing and corporate strategy, amongst others.

The programme primarily targets entrepreneurs, startup founders and co-founders, business unit heads, innovation leaders, next-generation leaders from family businesses, and professionals who are launching new ventures or intrapreneurial initiatives. Applicants should hold a Diploma (10+2+3), Graduate or Postgraduate qualification with a minimum of 50 per cent marks, along with at least two years of work experience.

The pedagogy features live online classes with a blend of lectures, workshops, group discussions, quizzes, hands-on activities, tests, assignments and a capstone project, supported by project mentorship and feedback from global faculty. TimesPro delivers the sessions through its state-of-the-art Interactive Learning platform in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode, enabling busy entrepreneurs and executives to engage in high-impact learning with flexibility and minimal disruption to their business commitments.

Successful learners receive a joint certificate from IIM Indore with recognition of participation from the Adam Smith Business School (University of Glasgow). They also become eligible for Executive Education Alumni Status of IIM Indore, including access to the IIM Indore Campus Library and inclusion in IIM Indore alumni communication and networking platforms.

About IIM Indore: IIM Indore is among the 100 global business schools (and the second IIM in the country) to receive the prestigious Triple Crown in the form of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. IIM Indore has been consistently ranked in the top by various National and International ranking agencies, including NIRF, QS, and the FT-100 rankings. The institute offers a diverse set of executive education opportunities, spanning several long-term and short-term courses. With a robust offering of 200+ executive programmes, including specialized courses tailored for the UAE, GCC, and the Middle East, IIM Indore empowers professionals with globally relevant skills and expertise.

About the University of Glasgow Founded in 1451, the University of Glasgow is one of the world's oldest and most respected institutions, consistently ranked among the top global universities. Known for its cutting-edge research, innovative teaching, and strong industry collaborations, Glasgow attracts learners from over 140 countries. With a rich legacy of producing Nobel laureates, world leaders, and pioneering thinkers, the university blends tradition with modern excellence—offering a vibrant international learning environment that prepares students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

About TimesPro: TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)