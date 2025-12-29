Left Menu

Tragedy at IIT Kanpur: Student's Death Sparks Investigation

A 26-year-old IIT Kanpur student, Jai Singh Meena, was found dead in his hostel room, prompting an investigation. A note reading 'Sorry Everyone' was discovered. Authorities suspect suicide after indications he cut his wrists before hanging himself. The tragic incident has left the campus community in shock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old IIT Kanpur student, Jai Singh Meena, was discovered dead in his hostel room on Monday, according to police reports.

A note reading 'Sorry Everyone' was found, indicating a possible suicide, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Ashutosh Kumar.

Authorities are investigating the case, with evidence pointing towards suicide after Meena was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

