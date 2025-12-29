Tragedy at IIT Kanpur: Student's Death Sparks Investigation
A 26-year-old IIT Kanpur student, Jai Singh Meena, was found dead in his hostel room, prompting an investigation. A note reading 'Sorry Everyone' was discovered. Authorities suspect suicide after indications he cut his wrists before hanging himself. The tragic incident has left the campus community in shock.
A 26-year-old IIT Kanpur student, Jai Singh Meena, was discovered dead in his hostel room on Monday, according to police reports.
A note reading 'Sorry Everyone' was found, indicating a possible suicide, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Ashutosh Kumar.
Authorities are investigating the case, with evidence pointing towards suicide after Meena was found hanging from a ceiling fan.
