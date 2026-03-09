Left Menu

Bribe Bust: Policeman Arrested in Reasi

Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Head Constable Parvaiz Ahmad Bhati for taking a Rs 5,000 bribe. The arrest was made after a complaint about Bhati demanding illegal gratification to alter a case. He was caught red-handed, and further investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 09-03-2026 21:49 IST
In a decisive action against corruption, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a policeman on bribery charges in Reasi. The suspect, Head Constable Parvaiz Ahmad Bhati, allegedly demanded a Rs 5,000 bribe to manipulate the investigation process in a registered case.

After receiving a complaint, the Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted a discreet verification, confirming the bribe demand. In a carefully orchestrated operation, Bhati was caught accepting the bribe in the presence of independent witnesses, leading to his immediate arrest.

As the investigation unfolds under the Prevention of Corruption Act, authorities also conducted a search of Bhati's residence under judicial oversight, as part of efforts to strengthen the fight against corruption within official circles.

