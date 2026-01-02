IIT Madras Pioneers Global Expansion with IITM Global Initiative

Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar launched a pioneering initiative on Friday aimed at propelling IIT Madras onto the global stage. Dubbed IITM Global, this program stands to transform the institution into the world's first multinational IIT by establishing campuses and fostering research and startups internationally.

Spearheading this initiative, IIT Madras plans to leverage its stellar faculty, extensive infrastructure, and robust industry ties to drive innovation with tangible societal benefits. IITM Global is set to expand the institute's international footprint through comprehensive research collaborations, startup engagement, and academic partnerships across borders.

Jaishankar highlighted the establishment of an IIT Madras campus in Tanzania as a testament to India's strategic foreign policy leveraging its educational institutions for global influence. The initiative has already seen a raft of high-impact MoUs signed with key global players, focusing on areas such as joint research and industry collaboration in prominent countries like the United States, UK, Germany, Dubai, and across Asia-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)