Bihar STET Results Announced: Over Half of Candidates Pass

The Bihar School Examination Board has declared the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test results, with a 57.96% pass rate. Over 4,42,214 candidates appeared for the exams conducted via CBT. Paper 1 for Class 9-10 and Paper 2 for Class 11-12 have respective pass rates of 62.56% and 52.17%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:45 IST
The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the results of its Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test, declaring a pass percentage of 57.96%. The exams, which took place between October 14 and November 16, were conducted through a computer-based format, involving a total of 4,42,214 candidates.

Out of these, 2,56,301 candidates succeeded, comprising 1,04,167 females and 1,52,134 males. The examinations were divided into two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, assessing eligibility for teaching roles in Classes 9-10 and 11-12 respectively.

For Paper 1, conducted across 16 subjects, 62.56% of participants passed, while Paper 2, covering 29 subjects, saw a pass rate of 52.17%. Examinations took place across 23 centers in nine districts of Bihar. BSEB chairman Anand Kishore congratulated the successful candidates and encouraged the others to prepare better for future attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

