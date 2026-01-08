IPR firm KAnalysis Consultant expands presence in China

Intellectual Property Right (IPR) firm KAnalysis Consultant on Thursday said it has launched its operations in Shenzhen, China, with a view to help Indian companies in following rules and regulations of the neighbouring country to boost trade and investments. The operations will help strengthen cross border IP rights, it said. With bilateral trade between India and China rising, businesses on both sides are actively scaling cross-border operations, said Nilanshu Shekhar, Founding Partner at law firm KAnalysis.

''Our presence in China, allows us to address legal and regulatory frictions, helping companies solidify and convert growing trade volumes into stable, legally sound investments across both markets,'' Shekhar said. Muskan Jindal, Acting Consulate General of India in Guangzhou inaugurated the representative office.

