Left Menu

IPR firm KAnalysis Consultant expands presence in China

Intellectual Property Right IPR firm KAnalysis Consultant on Thursday said it has launched its operations in Shenzhen, China, with a view to help Indian companies in following rules and regulations of the neighbouring country to boost trade and investments. The operations will help strengthen cross border IP rights, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 15:43 IST
IPR firm KAnalysis Consultant expands presence in China
  • Country:
  • India

Intellectual Property Right (IPR) firm KAnalysis Consultant on Thursday said it has launched its operations in Shenzhen, China, with a view to help Indian companies in following rules and regulations of the neighbouring country to boost trade and investments. The operations will help strengthen cross border IP rights, it said. With bilateral trade between India and China rising, businesses on both sides are actively scaling cross-border operations, said Nilanshu Shekhar, Founding Partner at law firm KAnalysis.

''Our presence in China, allows us to address legal and regulatory frictions, helping companies solidify and convert growing trade volumes into stable, legally sound investments across both markets,'' Shekhar said. Muskan Jindal, Acting Consulate General of India in Guangzhou inaugurated the representative office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
I-PAC raid: ED seeks Calcutta HC nod to file petition over obstruction

I-PAC raid: ED seeks Calcutta HC nod to file petition over obstruction

 India
2
England''''s Harry Brook apologizes for nightclub incident in New Zealand before Ashes

England''''s Harry Brook apologizes for nightclub incident in New Zealand be...

 Australia
3
Special CBI court frames charges on 15 counts against 6 accused in Manipur 'gang-rape' case

Special CBI court frames charges on 15 counts against 6 accused in Manipur '...

 India
4
Spanish soccer league battles Cloudflare over piracy, says U.S. company ignores illegal content

Spanish soccer league battles Cloudflare over piracy, says U.S. company igno...

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026