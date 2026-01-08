Left Menu

Man beaten to death by unidentified people for stealing cattle in Jharkhand's Godda

PTI | Godda | Updated: 08-01-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 15:40 IST
A man was beaten to death allegedly for stealing cattle in Jharkhand's Godda district, a police officer said on Thursday.

The 45-year-old man identified as Pappu Ansari was a resident of Ranipur village under Pathargama police station limit of the district, the police officer said.

The incident occurred in Matihani village under Poraiyahat police station limit on Wednesday night. Ansari was beaten to death by unidentified persons over stealing cattle.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police J P N Chaudhary said the victim had a criminal record and had been to jail in several occasions in the past.

An investigation was underway to ascertain how the incident took place, the persons involved in the crime, the DySP said.

More details would be provided only after the investigation, Chaudary added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

