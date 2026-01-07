Pariksha Pe Charcha: Modi's Guide to Stress-Free Exams
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with students, parents, and teachers in the annual Pariksha Pe Charcha event, focusing on various aspects of exams and stress management. With 45 lakh candidates in India and abroad, the event aims to motivate and guide exam participants.
In a recent post on social media platform X, Modi expressed his eagerness to hear from the 'exam warriors'—students set to tackle board exams soon. He seeks to address concerns and share motivational insights.
With 45 lakh students from India and 26 countries expected to participate, the discussions will cover topics like managing stress and maintaining a positive outlook. Registration for the event closes on January 11, ahead of CBSE exams starting February 17.
