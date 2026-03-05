CBSE Cancels Class 10 Exams in Middle East Amid Rising Tensions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has called off Class 10 board exams across the Middle East amid intensifying regional tensions, officials confirmed on Thursday. The exams, initially slated to take place until March 11, have been scrapped due to the current volatile situation.

The decision impacts students in countries such as Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj stated that the mode of announcing results for the affected students will be disclosed in due time.

For Class 12 students, the exams set for March 7 have been deferred, with further evaluations pending. This move follows earlier postponements of exams scheduled on March 2, 5, and 6. The unrest in the Middle East surged after the US and Israel's military action in Iran, which prompted retaliatory attacks by Iran targeting Israel and US bases in the Gulf.

(With inputs from agencies.)