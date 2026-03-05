CBSE Exam Cancellations Amidst Middle East Tensions
CBSE has cancelled Class X exams in the Middle East scheduled from March 7-11 due to escalating tensions. The results declaration mode will be announced later. Class XII exams are postponed, pending further review. The tension arises from recent US-Israel airstrikes on Iran, leading to Iranian retaliations across the region.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the cancellation of all Class X board exams in the Middle East scheduled between March 7 and March 11. This decision is highlighted in Circular-3 released on Thursday, which also cancels exams previously postponed to earlier March dates. The method of result declaration for these students will be communicated later.
For Class XII, the examination initially set for March 7 has been postponed. CBSE anticipates reviewing the situation on March 7 to decide the fate of exams planned for after March 9, with new dates to be determined based on the evolving situation.
The cancellations follow recent airstrikes conducted by the US and Israel targeting multiple cities in Iran, leading to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader and several high-ranking officials. Iran's retaliatory strikes against US assets and allies have exacerbated the conflict, posing increased risks throughout West Asia.
