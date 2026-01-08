Left Menu

'Height of bigotry': Iltija slams celebrations in Jammu over closure of Vaishno Devi medical college

PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Thursday termed the celebrations in Jammu over the closure of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Reasi heights of bigotry.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-01-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 15:08 IST
'Height of bigotry': Iltija slams celebrations in Jammu over closure of Vaishno Devi medical college
  • Country:
  • India

PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Thursday termed the celebrations in Jammu over the closure of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Reasi "heights of bigotry". "Heights of bigotry is Jammu celebrating the closure of a medical college only because it paved opportunities for Muslim students," Mufti said in a post on X. The PDP leader was reacting to the celebrations in the Jammu region after the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday withdrew the letter of recognition granted to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence for "non-compliance with minimum standards". Mufti, who is the daughter of PDP chief and former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, compared the celebrations to those in Ladakh after the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. "Just like Ladakh in 2019, Jammu too is cutting its nose to spite its face - OUR collective face and future. Alvida Logic, Vikas aur Taraqee," she said. The MARB has said that all students admitted to the college during counselling for the 2025-26 academic year shall be accommodated in the other medical institutions in J-K as supernumerary seats by the competent authority of the UT administration. The order followed an agitation by the Sangharsh Samiti, a recently-formed conglomerate of right-wing outfits backed by the BJP, demanding cancellation of admissions to the medical college and seeking reservation of seats exclusively for students professing faith in Mata Vaishno Devi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha courts receive threat email, judicial activities disrupted for hours

Odisha courts receive threat email, judicial activities disrupted for hours

 India
2
UP: Cleric's son faces rash driving case after accident, second FIR in two days

UP: Cleric's son faces rash driving case after accident, second FIR in two d...

 India
3
Turkman Gate violence: Six more held, total arrests now stands at 11

Turkman Gate violence: Six more held, total arrests now stands at 11

 India
4
Mamata storms I-PAC chief’s Kolkata home amid ED search, alleges bid to seize TMC’s internal data

Mamata storms I-PAC chief’s Kolkata home amid ED search, alleges bid to seiz...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026